Tourists from Wuhan, China, line up to get a seat on a charter flight returning to Wuhan at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

A Toronto hospital says a man with novel coronavirus who was being treated there has now been discharged and is recovering at home.

The man in his 50s travelled to Toronto from China last week and was Canada’s first case of the virus.

There are three confirmed cases in the country — another Ontario case is the first patient’s wife, and there is one in B.C. — all are linked to recent travel.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says in a statement today that the man’s health has improved over the past week to the point where he no longer requires in-patient care.

Toronto Public Health will monitor the patient while he continues to recover at home, where his wife is also in self-isolation.

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000 people around the world.

The spike in the number of new cases prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday.

Canadian officials have said the measures to prevent the spread of the illness in this country are working and there’s no need to change the plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm
Next story
Coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000, including three in Canada

Just Posted

Carfentanil, bomb threat, child pornography cases part of Salmon Arm RCMP workload

2019 keeps police busy with major crimes and many traffic stops

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Eagle Bay

Officers believe stabbing was the result of a targeted attack

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

Fashion Fridays: Quick easy fashion hacks that will really change your life

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long study

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

Early birds get the horns for Armstrong MetalFest

Friday is last chance to get pre-sale tickets for 12th annual metal music festival

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

Most Read