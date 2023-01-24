Lauren Webster and John Pierce of Dose Coffee. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

First peek into Revelstoke’s Dose Coffee Roastery

Dose Coffee are unveiling their new roasting facility in the Big Eddy

One of Revelstoke’s thriving local businesses is cooking up, or rather roasting up, something exciting in the Big Eddy.

Lauren Webster and John Pierce, owners of Dose Coffee, took the Revelstoke Review on a first-ever tour of their state-of-the-art new facility, fully equipped with a top-of-the-line Loring coffee roaster, testing station, and skateboard ramp.

The space will help the team at Dose advance their companies identity through the ability to roast their own coffee, and offer more opportunities to their employees.

