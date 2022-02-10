First pilot BCLC sportsbook opens at Chances Kelowna, just in time for the Super Bowl

The pilot sportsbook opens tomorrow at Chances and 12 other pubs around the province

Chances Kelowna will be the first casino in British Columbia to introduce the pilot BCLC PlayNow.com sportsbook just in time for the Super Bowl this weekend.

Opening tomorrow (Feb. 11), this opportunity will provide people with live-betting odds, information about gambling promotions and healthy tips while watching the games. The information will all be displayed on screens. There will be 12 pubs also participating as part of the pilot program.

“This marks the first step in testing how PlayNow.com, B.C.’s local sportsbook, can be implemented at land-based locations,” said Dan Beebe, BCLC Interim Chief Operating Officer. “This pilot will help BCLC to understand the preferences of sports bettors, and help inform future experiences and programs to help support safe positive play.”

At Chances and the other locations, participants will receive a $10 free-bet voucher to use on PlayNow.com.

PlayNow.com is the only gambling website in North America that provides ‘GameSense Advisors’ – dedicated player-health specialists who are available to support players with healthy gambling habits and treatment.

Revenue generated by PlayNow.com goes back into the province as it supports healthcare, education and community programs.

Single-event sports gambling became legalized in B.C. last August.

Reminder: Under the current provincial health order, a vaccine passport is required to enter the casino.

