First recreational cannabis store in Okanagan has quiet opening near Lake Country

The Okanagan’s first recreational cannabis store had a quiet opening late last week.

Indigenous Bloom, located on Commonwealth Road on Okanagan Indian Band land, sells cannabis strains of sativa, indica, and a blend of the two along with vaporizers, rolling papers and more.

The OKIB has not returned requests for comment and the store’s operator has yet to return a request for comment.

OKIB store owners do not require approval from the province to operate.

In other jurisdictions, including Enderby, Summerland and Lake Country, municipalities have granted approval to the shops, and they’re now waiting on the province.

The Westbank First Nation isn’t allowing cannabis stores on its land as part of its community mandate.

B.C.’s first privately owned cannabis business opened Jan. 5 in Vancouver.

More to come.

