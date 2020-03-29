Sirens and cheering at Kelowna General Hospital tonight as RCMP and residents show support for local healthcare workers. (Photo - Mackenzie Britton)

First responders continue to rally in support of health care workers in Kelowna

Pandosy Street was packed with supporters for the second night in a row

It was a full-on motorcade at Kelowna General Hospital for the second time in the last two nights.

After a night of support on Saturday, Kelowna residents lined the streets once again on Sunday with horns, pots and pans to celebrate RCMP, firefighters and other first responders with a procession of support for frontline workers at KGH.

The parade started at the Kelowna RCMP detachment, where police were joined by fire halls from Wilson’s Landing, the Kelowna International Airport, Joe Rich attended along with a vehicle from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

