First retail pot shop opens its doors in Kelowna

Locally grown marijuana will now be sold at Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

A new joint is rolling into town, offering Central Okanagan locals legal access to locally produced cannabis products.

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store is set to open its doors Thursday in Kelowna, it will be the first of 15 locations slated to open in the city.

This is the first time since the federal legalization of marijuana that Okanagan residents will have legal, retail access to their local bud.

“Our aim is to make the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human. We’re calling bulls—t on the stigma. Mother Earth put this good plant here with a purpose—let us introduce you to a few of them,” written on Hobo Rec’s website.

Hobo Rec. is located on 2121 Springfield Road and will be open to the public at 10 a.m Thursday.

The pot shop will offer a variety of Okanagan grown cannabis strains, oils, and capsules.

Before they open you can check out their website to learn about cannabis and what strain could be right for you, the site outlines the side effects of sativa, indica, hybrids, and CBD.

A second cannabis store will open Saturday in Lake Country called Starbuds.

