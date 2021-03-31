(File photo)

(File photo)

First round of charges stayed for Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house, two counts of breaching release order

The first of three upcoming criminal trials for a notorious South Okanagan repeat offender resulted in the charges being stayed Tuesday (March 30) in Penticton Provincial Court..

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house and two counts of breaching his release order with the trial beginning Monday. The charges stem from a September 2020 incident in Kaleden.

The Crown ultimately decided to drop the charges against Lamb after hearing from his mother during the trial.

READ MORE: Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

The alleged offence occurred less than a month after he is accused of randomly attacking two young boys — aged four and 10 — in Kaleden Park in August 2020.

Lamb pleaded not guilty to the two assault charges as his trial began in February. On the first day of his trial, a 10-year-old victim testified that a man came up to him at the park and said something about a man in a wheelchair and then grabbed the boy’s neck ‘hard’ and slapped him with his other hand. That trial is set to resume April 19.

READ MORE: ‘He grabbed my neck hard and with his other hand he slapped me’- boy testifies in trial

It was expected that Lamb would also stand trial today (March 31) for charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Penticton store with a bat. On that file, he’s charged with assault with a weapon and breaching his bail. That trial has since been moved to a later date.

A Supreme Court Justice granted Lamb bail in February, but court filings show he’s stayed behind bars.

In February, Lamb faced another trial for assaulting a police officer. A judge sentenced him to one day in jail.

READ MORE: Bryan Lamb back in jail after less than two weeks out on bail


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton Elvis Festival cancelled
Next story
Canada’s Public Health Agency ordered to hand over documents on two fired scientists

Just Posted

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

School District 83 has placed a rush order for 6,000 face masks in response to a health order that mandates their wearing at school for students in Grades 4 to 12. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district orders 6,000 masks, now mandatory in class

New provincial health order mandates mask wearing for students in Grades 4 to 12

The Adams River Salmon Society members are excited with progress on their new trailer which will allow the society to take salmon conservation education on the road. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society plans to take education on the road

A CSRD grant is helping construct a trailer which the salmon society will use for touring schools

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

With the latest order from the provincial health officer preventing in-house dining at B.C. restaurants for three weeks, Shuswap Pie Company’s Tovah Shantz, working on a pie crust, is keen to get her restaurant’s sidewalk patio open soon. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
New COVID-19 rules prompt Salmon Arm restaurateurs to push for early patio season

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning local businesses that con artists have been using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers into returning extra currency Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (KMR Photography/Flickr)
Vernon businesses warned of con artists using deceptive fraud tactics

Police have received several reports of people using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the latest COVID-19 restrictions. However, other restaurants in the community are offering takeout, delivery and patio dining options. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and paito service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

The popular Penticton Elvis Festival is cancelled again this June again. (File photo)
Penticton Elvis Festival cancelled

“It is with heavy hearts and great disappointment we can’t host our Festival again this year”

Crews from the Coldstream and Lavington fire departments were called to a report of an electrical fire in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Mt. Ida Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31. Everybody associated with the home was safely outside. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Crews respond to Okanagan electrical fire

Home in Coldstream reported fire shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

The resort only had 6 days left

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

(File photo)
First round of charges stayed for Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys

Bryan Lamb, 52, was charged with being unlawfully in a house, two counts of breaching release order

Most Read