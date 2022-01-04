Bullet holes in home targeted in shooting. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Bullet holes in home targeted in shooting. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

First shooting of 2022 in notorious Vernon neighbourhood

24th Avenue home shot at several times Jan. 2

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Vernon residence early Sunday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of possible shots fired in a residential neighbourhood in the 3700 block of 24th Avenue Jan. 2, shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers immediately responded and confirmed that multiple shots had been fired and a residence had been struck numerous times.

“The responding officers located several bullet casings on the ground outside the residence,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Police did not locate anyone injured in the shooting and initial findings from the investigation suggest this incident was not random and was a targeted attack.”

Bullet holes in home targeted in shooting. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the event, or any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to contact Const. Klassen of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

READ MORE: Vernon bomb threat proves false

READ MORE: Police continue to investigate Vernon shooting

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimeguns

Previous story
Vehicle crash closes Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

The approximate location of a vehicle incident that closed Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm on Jan. 4, 2022. (Google image)
Vehicle crash closes Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say started 2022 with a 3-0 shutout against the Vernon Vipers on Jan. 1. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks pick up pair of wins over Vernon Vipers on weekend

Jackson Mint enjoys frozen Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 after having moved to Salmon Arm in the summer. (Marika Mint photo)
First winter in Salmon Arm brings joy to former Lower Mainland residents

Naomi Seal and Richelle Zarowski take the Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, in Canoe. (Photo contributed)
Welcoming the New Year by taking a Polar Plunge into Shuswap Lake