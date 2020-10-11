First snow falls at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Gnorm the Powder Gnome is currently burried in fresh powder

Revelstoke Mountain received its first snow fall of the year over Thanksgiving weekend. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

The snow gods have blessed skiers and snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Sunday (Oct. 11).

The mountain received its first snowfall of the year overnight.

The resort’s webcams show snow beginning at the top of Ripper Chair, which sits at an elevation of 1,960 metres.

At the webcam’s highest elevation of 1,960 metres, where Gnorm the Powder Gnome calls home, there appears to be at least 27 cm of snow as Gnorm and his 27-centimetre-tall self is currently hidden by snow.

More snow is expected to fall in the alpine throughout the week, with 9 cm forecasted to fall tonight and another 13 coming down on Tuesday.

Last season’s opening day on the hill was Nov. 30, 2019.

