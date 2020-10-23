First snowfall keeps North Okanagan RCMP busy

Multiple crashes are keeping emergency crews busy on North Okanagan roads Friday, Oct. 23. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

The first dump of snow has sent motorists sliding all over area roads.

“We’ve had a busy morning responding to multiple collisions throughout the North Okanagan,” RCMP report. “Please slow down! Give road maintenance crews, tow operators, and emergency responders room to work safely.”

Drivers are also reminded to clear their vehicles.

“Get those snow brushes out, you have to be able to see to drive safely,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

Driving while view is obstructed could cost you $109.

“Save the money, avoid a collision, and clear your windows.”

Highway alerts are currently in effect for the Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector and Trans-Canada Highway.

Environment Canada is calling for snow amounting to five to 10 centimetres today, ending near midnight.

