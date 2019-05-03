Fish processor in northern B.C. to be audited after reports of illegal bartering

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is conducting what it describes as a large-scale forensic audit of a fish processing facility near Prince Rupert.

A news release from the federal department says it’s following up reports of alleged illegal activity on the north coast that includes fish bartered or sold in exchange for the cost of processing or other services, such as financial loans.

READ MORE: 250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off Hwy 16

Conservation and protection officers are urging the public to come forward with information.

The department says it expects the audit to expose potentially illegal acts, but says it also needs to hear from anyone in the public who may have sent fish to the processing plant, which it does not identify in its statement.

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned, or if another species was returned in place of the original fish.

The release says fines for illegal bartering or sales of fish under the Fisheries Act can be significant for a first offence.

Officials are already investigating two cases that may involve illegally caught crabs.

Separate piles of rotting Dungeness crabs were found in two locations in northwestern British Columbia last month.

At the time, Fisheries officials said they suspected the crabs were caught in the Prince Rupert area and were likely linked to allegedly illegal fish sales on the north coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Africa marks Freedom Day; apartheid ended 25 years ago
Next story
Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Waves excel in Masters Provincial Championships

Swimmers bring home medals and personal bests from B.C. meet in Saanich

Hopes for Mr. Mikes in Salmon Arm include a July opening

One of owners says new restaurant plans to hire about 80 staff

Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season

ALERT: Prepare pets for wildfires with evacuation plans, grab-and-go kits and mutual aid agreements

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

Six cellular antennae proposed for downtown Salmon Arm building

Medallion Wireless, on behalf of Rogers, plans to meet wireless demand on Alexander Street rooftop.

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Traffic is not affected by the slide

Vernon students strike for climate action — again

This is the second Earth Strike Vernon protest in less than a week.

Custom bikes stolen from Vernon BMX Club

Among the bikes that were stolen were two, one-of-a-kind custom bikes worth over $3,500 each.

Black bear dines at Summerland rabbit hutch

Bears have been observed in the South Okanagan, in search of food

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

Support floods in for elderly woman beaten in West Kelowna

A man has been charged with attempted murder, and a GoFundMe has been started

EDITORIAL: Controlling cannabis

Summerland and the province of B.C. already have regulations governing cannabis retail stores

Most Read