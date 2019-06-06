Black Press Media file photo

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Five Okanagan organizations have received funding for 2019-2020 through the federal Homelessness Partnering Strategy.

The strategy, Reaching Home, has provided over $759,000 to the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna, New Opportunities for Women Canada, the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

The funding supports programs that reduce homelessness through a “housing first” approach, and improve the self-sufficiency of homeless individuals as well as families and those who are at imminent risk of homelessness.

“We’re thankful for our continued partnership with the Government of Canada to improve the lives of marginalized individuals in our community through the Reaching Home funding,” said Mia Burgess, community entity coordinator for the Central Okanagan Foundation.

The foundation will manage the funding in collaboration with the Community Advisory Board on Homelessness.

“Safe, stable, affordable housing, especially for the most vulnerable, is fundamental to getting people back on their feet and becoming fully active again in our communities,” said Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr.

“Together we can prevent and reduce homelessness, and help Canada reach our goal of reducing chronic homelessness nationally by 50 per cent by 2027–2028.”

