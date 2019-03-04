Five people arrested in connection with Okanagan kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

Five suspects wanted in connection with a possible kidnapping were arrested in Kelowna on March 1.

Police began investigating the individuals after a man was brought into Kelowna General Hospital suffering serious non-life threatening injuries, on Feb. 27.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, investigators believe that the victim had attended a home in Kelowna to purchase illegal drugs, when he was allegedly held against his will and assaulted. The victim has since been released from medical care and continues to recover from his injuries.

“This disturbing incident serves as a significant reminder that those who choose to participate in the illegal drug trade are at immense risk,” said O’Donaghey. “We will continue to target those who pose the greatest risk to our community.”

Clayton Zeleniski, a 48-year-old a Kelowna man has been formally charged with kidnapping, robbery, unlawful confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

Shane Haines a 32-year-old Kelowna man is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and unlawful confinement.

Timothy Hennessy, 37, of Kelowna is charged with robbery, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

Nicole Sidhu, a 24-year-old a Kelowna woman is charged with robbery and unlawful confinement.

Also from Kelowna is Dalton Zeleniski, 18, who has been charged with unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

All five accused were arrested and placed into police custody over the weekend and each are expected to appear in court on Monday.

