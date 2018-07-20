Five small fires burn east of Oliver

At least one of the fires is suspected of being human caused

A cluster of small fires about nine kilometres east of Oliver have been reported.

The B.C. Wildfire Interactive Fire Map shows five small fires are active near Wolfcub Creek.

Four of the fires were discovered Fri., July 20 with one found Thurs., July 19.

One of the fires, named Camp McKinney Road fire, is suspected to be human caused.

The fire is listed at 0.01 hectares in size.

Just about 500 metres north, a fire named Wolfcub Creek is burning at 0.01 hectares in size and about a-kilometre north from there another small fire burns at Camp McKinney Road.

A few hundred metres north another fire burns named West of Wolfcub Creek. That fire is listed at 0.72 hectares in size. And the final fire is about another kilometer north and is called Wolfcub Creek FSR and is listed at 0.01 hectares in size.

The Western News has reached out to B.C. Wildfire for comment on these fires and will provide updates when they come available.

