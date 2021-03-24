Trevor Guerard, owner of Guerard’s Fine Furniture, is auctioning off these two leather powered recliners with 100 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to Pathways. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Trevor Guerard, owner of Guerard’s Fine Furniture, is auctioning off these two leather powered recliners with 100 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to Pathways. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Fixture of downtown Penticton backs Pathways with fundraiser

Guerards’ Furniture has family connection to Pathways, auctions chairs to help addictions centre

Guerards’ Fine Furniture – a fixture in downtown Penticton for over 70 years – is stepping up in support of Pathways Addiction Resource Centre.

Owner Trevor Geurard is auctioning off two leather, power reclining chairs worth $2,999 each, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Pathways.

“Pathways is close to our hearts and it would be a real loss for our community if they closed,” he said.

Interior Health (IH) is de-funding Pathways as of May 31, taking on addictions services in-house. Since that announcement, many have protested and petitioned against the decision. Nearly every community leader and local politician has also come out against IH’s decision.

For Guerard, the connection to Pathways is personal.

“There are a number of reasons we are doing this to help save Pathways. My family has a personal connection to Pathways. My wife’s father was a client of Pathways,” said Geurard.

“Unfortunately, he has passed away. They were so good to him and so good to our family.

“Pathways followed up with us and provided our whole family with grief counselling.

‘The experience was so heart warming.”

The other reason Guerard felt compelled to stand up for Pathways is all the good the addictions centre has done over the decades.

“They’ve done so much good for people and they have such a human approach to therapy,” he said. “I’m not knocking Interior Health but Pathways is very approachable. People can find big organizations like a health authority to be intimidating and bureaucratic.”

Guerard hopes people will come down for a visit, test the chairs out and bid on them.

The minimum bid is $1,500 for the set or $850 each. To place a bid, visit Guerards’ at 70 Backstreet Blvd. in downtown Penticton and fill out a ballot.

“This is all about fundraising for an essential resource that has helped so many in our community, so these chairs will go to the highest bidder(s) on Friday, April 2,” Geurard said.

READ MORE: Protestors gather in support of Pathways

READ ALSO: MLA concerned with Pathways decision

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July
Next story
Salmon Arm council told ‘no community is immune to child sex trafficking’

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council was visited on March 22 by Cathy Peters, advocate against child sexual exploitation and trafficking, who warned that no community is immune. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council told ‘no community is immune to child sex trafficking’

Advocate says internet used for most child luring, average-aged victim a 13-year-old girl

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Wood waste could soon be utilized to heat buildings in Sicamous as a project to construct a biomass heater in the district has received government funding. (Black Press File Photo)
Project to heat Sicamous buildings with wood waste gets government funding

The federal and provincial governments will contribute to the construction of a biomass heater.

Engine 8, the newest addition to the Sicamous Fire Department’s fleet. (Vivian Ogino photo)
House near Sicamous a total loss following fire

Location on a narrow dirt road hampered firefighting efforts but the blaze didn’t spread

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)
Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Local cadet one of several instructors leading Spring Break Cadet Activities Program

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Trevor Guerard, owner of Guerard’s Fine Furniture, is auctioning off these two leather powered recliners with 100 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to Pathways. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Fixture of downtown Penticton backs Pathways with fundraiser

Guerards’ Furniture has family connection to Pathways, auctions chairs to help addictions centre

On Saturday June 6, 1908, a dam at Garnet Lake failed. Water raced down Garnet Valley and down Peach Orchard Road into Okanagan Lake. The road, bridges and culverts were damaged. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland damaged during flood of 1908

Flooding at Garnet Lake was not only flood in Summerland’s history

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

The Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will kick off their 20-game B.C. Hockey League season Friday, April 2, at Kal Tire Place. Both teams and the West Kelowna Warriors will play their games in the Vernon pod. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
B.C. Hockey League faces off April 2

Vernon Vipers will play Salmon Arm Silverbacks; West Kelowna Warriors other team in Vernon hub for 20-game schedule

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre had a billboard vandalized on its property with a very loving message Monday, March 22, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Billboard vandal comes on a little too strong, says North Okanagan theatre

Starlight Drive-in staff had to clean up after a vandal wrote a large love message on private property

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Kamloops RCMP search for super-spreader rave organizer

Police were called to a gathering of about 200 people camping up Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton man behind mystery bombs arrested, released

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

Most Read