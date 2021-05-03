Flag raising at School District 83 building recognizes Secwépemc territory

Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony, councillor and knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Adams Lake band councillor Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemculecw flag on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the School District 83 District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony, councillor and knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Adams Lake band councillor Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemculecw flag on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the School District 83 District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83 Principal of Indigenous Education Anne Tenning, who led the ceremony which raised the Secwepemculecw flag at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021, introduces Lily Anthony of the Adams Lake band who presented the prayer. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)School District 83 Principal of Indigenous Education Anne Tenning, who led the ceremony which raised the Secwepemculecw flag at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021, introduces Lily Anthony of the Adams Lake band who presented the prayer. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony speaks during the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Adams Lake councillor Gina Johnny speaks during the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Adams Lake councillor Gina Johnny speaks during the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Darrell Jones, education director with the Splatsin band, speaks during the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Darrell Jones, education director with the Splatsin band, speaks during the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Metis Association representative Patti Berthot speaks at the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Salmon Arm Metis Association representative Patti Berthot speaks at the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Marianne VanBuskirk, Salmon Arm trustee on the School District 83 board of education, speaks at the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Marianne VanBuskirk, Salmon Arm trustee on the School District 83 board of education, speaks at the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Peter Jory, School District 83 superintendent, speaks at the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Peter Jory, School District 83 superintendent, speaks at the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony held at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
District 83 Principal of Indigenous Education Anne Tenning welcomes speakers to the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony at the District Education Support Centre on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)District 83 Principal of Indigenous Education Anne Tenning welcomes speakers to the Secwepemculecw flag-raising ceremony at the District Education Support Centre on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
The sun came out as the Secwépemc flag was raised at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) The sun came out as the Secwepemculecw flag was raised at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)The sun came out as the Secwépemc flag was raised at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) The sun came out as the Secwepemculecw flag was raised at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

“Raising the Secwepemculecw flag symbolizes School District 83’s recognition that our district is on the unceded and ancestral territories of the Secwépemc people.”

These words from Anne Tenning, School District 83 Principal of Indigenous Education, summed up the significance of the ceremony that took place on Friday, April 30 at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm.

COVID-19 protocols meant that Tenning emceed a small gathering of representatives and witnesses who came in person for the flag-raising, but many more were watching online.

Beginning the ceremony was a welcome to the territory from Neskonlith councillor and knowledge keeper Louis Thomas, who spoke in the language of his ancestors. Lily Anthony from the Adams Lake band offered a prayer.

Neskonlith councillor Cora Anthony said she was honoured to attend and described the occasion as a dream of hers and many other people.

“A lot of our kids will come to school and see that flag and just hold their head up and be proud of who they are,” she said.

Anthony noted that her fellow councillor Louis Thomas uses a Secwépemc word to describe all of B.C. as unceded territory. She said people should realize that, and that everyone needs to work together, with the government, and pass on the education to the children so they will be able to work hand-in-hand, “like we should have been doing for a good many years. This is just an historic moment, not only for me but for all our people.”

Adams Lake councillor Gina Johnny, who grew up and graduated from school in Salmon Arm and works in the school district, recognized the work of the Indigenous departments which have been supported by the bands over the years, all the students who have worked to graduate, and the support workers who do so much around culture and education.

Darrell Jones, Splatsin director of education, recalled how when he first started working in education, the school district did not acknowledge the Secwepemc territory. Now, so much has changed, he said, thanking the school district and the bands for all their work.

Read more: Raising of Secwepemculecw flag at Salmon Arm campus recognizes history

Read more: Flying Métis flag this year unfurls concerns within Salmon Arm council

Read more: Flag honours relationship

Representatives from the Little Shuswap Lake Band, Joan Arnouse and Bev Tomma, attended virtually.

Patti Berthot with the Salmon Arm Metis Association expressed appreciation for the Metis being accepted within the community and looking forward to building a strong education for students. She expressed thanks for the opportunity to honour the Secwepemc flag and territory.

School district trustee Marianne VanBuskirk pointed out that the flag was designed by a former District 83 student Travis Marr, who graduated in 1988 and is a cousin to Ranchero teacher Shannon Seed.

She said the flag-raising was a big step in building a relationship between the school district and the Secwepemc people, “especially knowing that every school in School District 83 will be proudly displaying the Secwepemc flag.”

Superintendent Peter Jory spoke about history and how the Indigenous Education department has, over the years, with the guidance of the district’s First Nations Education council, achieved many successes.

He said the graduation rate of Indigenous students was last year within the top 10 in school districts across the province, not far from the rate for non-Indigenous students. And, he acknowledged, there is still work to do to create a school district that is equitable for all.

As Neskonlith composer Tara Willard sang and Louis Thomas raised the flag, the sun shone its way through the clouds to mark the occasion.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmFirst NationsSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna
Next story
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise (right) tries to avoid the stick check of Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Julian Recine during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, May 2, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks win third straight, 4-1 over West Kelowna

Victory moves Salmon Arm to within one point of Vernon Vipers in BCHL pod play, each team has three games left

Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony, councillor and knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Adams Lake band councillor Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemculecw flag on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the School District 83 District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Flag raising at School District 83 building recognizes Secwépemc territory

Ceremony took place at District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm

For more than a year, Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road resident Sylvia Lindgren has been trying to find out from the province if and when it would be repairing an eroding section of the well used road along Shuswap Lake. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finally receives timeline for repair of erosion along lakeside road

Sylvia Lindgren tried for more than a year to get an answer from transportation ministry

Studying sciences at Okanagan College has paid off for Jacqueline Barnett (left) and Stacey Sakakibara. (Okanagan College photos)
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Jacqueline Barnett and Stacey Sakakibara enjoying successes of studying science programs

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Cameron Recchi has a seat on top of Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. as he reaches for a loose puck with Vernon defenceman Ayden Third moving in to help out his netminder during Salmon Arm’s 6-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Saturday, May 1, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slam Vernon Vipers

Vernon starts and finishes scoring, but Salmon Arm scores six straight in between in 6-2 BCHL thumping at Kal Tire Place

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NACI recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians ages 30 and up

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Heavy police presence at Rutland home on Sunday. (Tammy Kasper/Contributed)
Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna

RCMP spent much of Sunday at a home on Prior Road N in Rutland

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

The 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second straight year. But, in its absence, the board of directors is going ahead with a raffle to raise funds to continue its community grant program. (Tobias Frederiksen - Morning Star file)
Plug pulled on Vernon’s Funtastic once more

Raffle goes ahead despite cancellation to continue support of local sports projects, non-profits

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Vernon youth assault under investigation

A member of the public reported a youth injured after an assault Saturday

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

BC Housing is building a four-storey, 54 unit supportive housing on an empty site it purchased on Skaha Lake Road. They plan to model it after the existing Burdock House on Winnipeg Street. (Rendering from BC Housing)
Penticton wants guidelines for where homeless housing should and shouldn’t go

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is on the no-go list to be discussed at Monday’s meeting

Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (Neda Joss photo)
Surprise clean up of abandoned, burned out vehicles up Carmi in Penticton

Group of local businesses brought in a crane and flatbeds to haul away motorhome, trailer, car

Most Read