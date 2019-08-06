(Black Press Media)

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Police are investigating after a road flagger narrowly escaped an abduction attempt in northeastern B.C. on Saturday.

According to Fort St. John RCMP, the woman was working on Hwy. 29 near Szoo Rd, approximately 27 kilometres southwest of Charlie Lake at around 9 a.m.

RCMP said a van stopped near the flagger, who was working alone, and a Caucasian man opened the vehicle’s rear doors and tried to pull the woman inside.

The woman struggled with the man until he gave up, got in the van and drove off towards Hudson’s Hope. The flagger did not recognize the man.

RCMP in Fort St. John are working with Mounties in Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Grande Prairie, Alta., to find the suspect.

Police describe the van as dark blue with sliver stripes, chrome on the front grille and barn-style rear doors.

The man is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-nine and having no accent.

“We’re asking for anyone who was in the Charlie Lake area to try to remember if they saw a vehicle matching this description to call the RCMP,” said Sgt. Joelle LaChance. “Your dash cam footage may be able to help us identify the suspect in this crime.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call RCMP at 250-787-8140.

ALSO READ: Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

ALSO READ: Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Wildfire in South Okanagan grows to 280 hectares

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Salmon Arm firm receives funds to develop mushroom-picking robot

Technology Brewing Corporation is receiving $50,000 through the Agritech Innovation Challenge.

Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, people caught a glimpse of the celestial spectacle.

New trails added near Chase and Salmon Arm

Hikers and mountain bikers rejoice as Scatchard Mountain and South Canoe systems grow.

Sicamous woman in the running to be Ms. Health and Fitness

Online voting is open for those who want to help Samara Palmer win.

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Scheer skips out on Vancouver Pride, Central Okanagan LGBTQ2+ community responds

‘This is not divisive politics’: KPS board of directors

Most Read