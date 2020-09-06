Flags fly at half-mast at Salmon Arm Law Courts to honour former judge

Tributes to former top B.C. judge describe him as an advocate for universal access to justice

Flags have been flying at half-mast at Salmon Arm City Hall & Law Courts to pay tribute to former Chief Justice of the B.C. Court of Appeal, Lance Finch, who died on Aug. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

While the lowering of the flags at Salmon Arm City Hall sometimes signal a local tragedy, not this time.

The flags are at half-mast outside the Salmon Arm City Hall & Law Courts to pay tribute to former Chief Justice of British Columbia, Lance Finch.

Finch was awarded the Order of British Columbia in 2017.

Tributes listed at that time stated that Finch spoke passionately about the legal system’s need to address with humility the laws of Indigenous people.

He was president of the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law and, when he retired, a founder of Pro Bono Canada, which supported the delivery of free legal services to Canadians with a low income.

Finch died on Aug. 30 at 82.

