Flags have been flying at half-mast at Salmon Arm City Hall & Law Courts to pay tribute to former Chief Justice of the B.C. Court of Appeal, Lance Finch, who died on Aug. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Flags fly at half-mast at Salmon Arm Law Courts to honour former judge

Tributes to former top B.C. judge describe him as an advocate for universal access to justice

While the lowering of the flags at Salmon Arm City Hall sometimes signal a local tragedy, not this time.

The flags are at half-mast outside the Salmon Arm City Hall & Law Courts to pay tribute to former Chief Justice of British Columbia, Lance Finch.

Finch was awarded the Order of British Columbia in 2017.

Tributes listed at that time stated that Finch spoke passionately about the legal system’s need to address with humility the laws of Indigenous people.

He was president of the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law and, when he retired, a founder of Pro Bono Canada, which supported the delivery of free legal services to Canadians with a low income.

Finch died on Aug. 30 at 82.

Read more: Flag honours relationship

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Just Posted

Flags fly at half-mast at Salmon Arm Law Courts to honour former judge

Tributes to former top B.C. judge describe him as an advocate for universal access to justice

Environment Canada issues strong wind alert for Okanagan Valley

A strong ridge of high pressure could bring in winds of up to 60 km/h

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Sicamous Eagles draft forward from team that won’t play in coming season

Three KIJHL squads are opting out of the 2020/21 season which will be shorter due to COVID-19.

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Vehicle in Vernon allegedly failed to stop after collision; injuries non-life-threatening

North Okanagan Knights add three in dispersal draft, trade veteran D-man

The KIJHL held draft of players from three teams who have opted out of 2020-21 season

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Most Read