A vineyard wind machine caught fire in the early morning hours in Osoyoos Wednesday. (Osoyoos Fire Department Ryan McCaskill photo)

Flames from machine fire cast glow across Osoyoos Lake

A vineyard wind machine was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday

An Osoyoos vineyard wind machine caught fire in the early morning hours, with flames getting dangerously close to a nearby propane cylinder on Wednesday.

The Osoyoos fire department was called about the blaze around 3:40 a.m.

“When we arrived the machine was fully engulfed,” said Osoyoos fire department deputy chief Ryan McCaskill.

“You could see the glow of the fire from across the lake.”

Firefighters cooled the flames from a distance, being mindful of the cylinder that could explode if enough heat was applied to it.

Fire crews used their thermal imagining camera which showed that the cylinder was cool enough for them to go in closer to knock down the fire, said McCaskill. The fire didn’t damage the vines and was contained to the wind machine.

Firefighters remained on scene until 7 a.m.

The property representative told the fire department that the engine-overheat alarm went off on the wind machine which should have shut the fan off immediately.

