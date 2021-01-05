The crosswalks on 30th Street at the Little Mountain fields and at Ninth Avenue in Salmon Arm are destined for rapid rectangular flashing beacons in 2021, subject to budget approvals. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Flashing beacons planned for Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain fields crosswalk

Improvements from traffic safety committee subject to budget considerations

Flashing beacons are en route to help make 30th Street NE safer for pedestrians.

At their last meeting, members of the City of Salmon Arm’s traffic safety committee weighed a number of issues, including speeding in the school zone near Shuswap Middle School.

Concerns came up regarding suggestions to add a four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 30th Street or to remove left-turn lanes there.

City staff said the nearby crosswalks at the Little Mountain sports fields and at Ninth Avenue are both on the list to be equipped with rapid rectangular flashing beacons in 2021, subject to budget considerations.

The committee recommended using Speed Watch more regularly in that location.

Also on the agenda was speeding on 10th Street SW.

A request had been made for speed signs reducing the speed limit, but committee minutes noted that congestion controls the speed of vehicles. No action was recommended.

Another intersection discussed was Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street NE, where a four-way stop was requested.

The committee stated that sight lines in that location are good and winter road clearing is sufficient. The committee acknowledged that the road is busy. No action was recommended.

The committee is made up of representatives from the RCMP, BC Transit, the city’s engineering and roads departments, the school district transportation department, driver examinations, driver training, ICBC, the city bylaws department and the provincial transportation ministry.

