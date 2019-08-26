Chris McDonald stands with the floating beach chair at Herald Park. (Photo contributed)

Floating beach chair opens Shuswap Lake to people with limited mobility

Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society acquires new accessible equipment

A new floating beach chair available through the Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society has already buoyed both the bodies and the spirits of several people.

Earlier this month, the chair for limited mobility people made a world of difference for members of a family from Alberta who were staying in Blind Bay, explains Debra McDonald, society founder.

Pam Keenan explains that her family was looking forward to a family vacation. But with Chad, her spouse, 14 months with a diagnosis of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also know as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and it significantly impacting his mobility, it was going to be a different vacation.

“Being able to borrow the beach wheelchair from the Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society was a game changer. We had two beautiful days on the beach and floating in the warm Shuswap waters, something we didn’t think would be possible again as a family.”

Read more: 2012 – Trail alliance joins TrailRider effort

Read more: 2013 – BC Parks helps blaze trails

McDonald confirms it’s a great addition and she’s grateful to BC Parks, which funded the chair.

“Just that ALS fellow out there, he had the biggest smile on his face. He just wanted to be in the water,” she says. “A lot of people can’t get in the water, but you can put them on that chair. It is very safe. We tried to tip it and it always goes back to the same spot. I think it’s untippable.”

She explains that for free or a donation, people can get a hold of her and they can figure out their needs and weight, and also sign a waiver.

“Anyone with limited mobility can ask for it.”

The chair comes with a portable beach mat that people can use to get on the beach when it’s sandy.

“I can’t do sandy in my wheelchair,” she says.

There may be a second chair at Canoe Beach, she adds. Her society also has a non-floating chair for use at the beach.

The city recently installed the long blue accessibility mat at Canoe Beach.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, explains that one of the recommendations in the 2016 Canoe Beach Master Plan was to improve safety and accessibility for all ages.

He says city staff saw it as a good project to implement to improve accessibility. The cost of the mat was approximately $8,000 plus taxes.

Read more: Special board gets those with mobility challenges out on the water

Read more: 2013 – Touring the trails again at last

“I think it’s great,” McDonald said. “In other cities, like Kelowna, Vernon, the cities have got on board with the word accessibility. I think we’re one of the last communities.

“Everything is becoming more accessible in Salmon Arm. It depends on your advocates in town… I think the city is getting advocates and they are moving it along nicely.”

An all-inclusive day, Canoe ‘Can You’ Beach Day with the Onit Ability Paddleboard, takes place on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To contact McDonald and the Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society, email debram2@telus.net or staasmail@gmail.com, or go to the society’s Facebook page here.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Chad Keenan, Pam Keenan, Larry Basile, Trevor Sawatzky, Ainsley Keenan, Tianna Keenan, who are from Alberta but were staying at Blind Bay, were happy to have the use of the floating beach as Chad’s mobility is limited due to ALS. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Just Posted

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

Head-on collision in North Shuswap results in arrest for impaired driving

Breath samples taken by Chase RCMP almost four times over legal limit

Floating beach chair opens Shuswap Lake to people with limited mobility

Shuswap TrailRider Adaptive Adventure Society acquires new accessible equipment

Column: The many benefits of community forests

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Repairs planned for Salmon Arm heritage building encouraging for senior users

Roof to be replaced, structural work to be done at seniors drop-in centre on Hudson Avenue.

Baby bear cries for mom in Peachland backyard

The mother bear was perusing some pear trees in Peachland

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Essos captain fondly remembered in Okanagan

On a team with scoring stars, defenceman Bob Mayer was named league MVP in 1970 as Essos won BCJHL

Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

“One of the worst and most dangerous highways is between Princeton and Manning Park.”

Young woman missing en route to 100 Mile House from Okanagan

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Most Read