Salmon Arm Council meets in March and April 2017 in a temporary meeting room after council chambers were damaged by a leak from the second floor of city hall. - Image credit: Observer file photo.

Flood damage still affecting Salmon Arm council chambers

Equipment ruined by leak in March 2017 expected to be replaced in April this year

The damage caused by a leak above council chambers in March last year is still affecting city council meetings nearly a year later.

On March 11, 2017, a water line to a sink in a meeting room on the second floor of city hall broke, leaving water seeping through the ceiling of council chambers.

The leak is thought to have started on the Saturday night and continued until Monday when it was discovered. The water dripped onto the mayor’s desk in council chambers and then accumulated on the floor to about an inch deep. Along with the ceiling, electronics in the chambers were damaged.

At the regular meeting of council last week, the microphones in council chambers were not working again.

City staff say it is a very involved project, with all of the remediation work being handled by the insurance company.

A request for proposals for new audio visual equipment closed Friday and so the equipment should be installed in mid-April, says Erin Jackson, the city’s corporate officer.

“We have been working with a consultant to get the specifications and these things really do take quite a while, unfortunately. The whole system was damaged by the flooding and we were able to patch it together to get by temporarily, but we do have to replace a lot of damaged equipment.”

In addition to the mics not working, she says the screen has also been acting up. Total cost of the work won’t be known until the contract is awarded.

Council meetings were held in another room in city hall temporarily, but have been back in council chambers for several months.

Previous story
Your Feb. 5 Morning Brief
Next story
Ty Pozzobon Foundation continues to raise money for Canadian Rodeo sports medicine teams

Just Posted

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

Flood damage still affecting Salmon Arm council chambers

Equipment ruined by leak in March 2017 expected to be replaced in April this year

Snowfall warning ends, roads remain treacherous

Snow and ice make driving uphill through Salmon Arm a challenge for truckers.

Snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap

Rain, snow expected for the Okanagan, but no alert in effect for those areas

Your Feb. 5 Morning Brief

It is a dreary day across the Okanagan - Shuswap as rain continues to fall

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Smoke starts to clear on B.C. marijuana sales

Independent ‘craft cannabis’ retailers await licence regime

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

BCHL Today: Vees and Wild on a tear while Rivermen slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Okanagan-born makeup artist sees wonderous heights

Michael Nickiforek part of makeup crew for Wonder, lead artist up for Oscar: Makeup and Hairstyling

Most Read