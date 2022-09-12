Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking News

Previous story
Much of B.C. under air quality advisory as wildfires force evacuations, spread smoke

Just Posted

Deborah Chapman stands by the grave of Phillip Weinard, relaying tales from his adventurous life experiences that led him from Prussia, to the U.S., then to High River, Alta. and, eventually, Salmon Arm, during the 2018 Mount Ida Cemetery Tour. (File photo)
Curator digging up stories of love, heartbreak, joy and tragedy for cemetery tour

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

Crews remain on-scene of a motor-vehicle incident said to involve a semi and a pickup truck near Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday, Sept. 11. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident slows Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

A new wildfire ignited Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Shuswap at Mara Creek east of Mara Lake between Enderby and Sicamous As of Sunday, Sept. 11, B.C. Wildfire Service classifies the fire as .01 hectares in size and being held. (BCWS Wildfire Dashboard)
New Shuswap wildfire being held