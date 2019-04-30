Vernon courthouse is reworking things inside the 105-year-old building following a weekend flood. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Flooding and mould close section of Vernon courthouse

The Sheriff’s office, courtrooms 101 and 201, a conference room and a waiting area remain closed and are closed off to the public.

Part of the Vernon courthouse is closed due to flooding that took place over the weekend.

According to Ministry of Public Affairs officer Liam Butler, an air conditioning unit malfunctioned Saturday and released water into the second floor conference room and into the sheriff’s office of the 105-year-old building.

“Once we investigated what caused the flooding, we discovered mould in the sub-flooring so we brought in an environmental health contractor Sunday and he dug through the sub-floor and he found out the concrete was crumbling,” said Butler. “We did call in a structural engineer Monday and he’s currently conducting an assessment to determine the extent of the damage.”

As of Tuesday, the sheriff’s office, courtrooms 101 and 201, a conference room and a waiting area remain closed and are closed off to the public.

“We’re working with judiciaries to ensure that everything carries on as planned but at the moment, there are no delays,” said Butler. “Some master’s cases were moved to Kelowna. So master’s are specific details of a trial but not an actual trial and some of them might be moved to Kelowna but again, those aren’t really trials so we’re not expecting any issues there.”

He said that there is no timeline for when the rooms will be reopened as authorities await the engineer’s assessment.

“I don’t really know the specifics but we’re just going to make it work for now.”

Related: Vernon students call for climate action

Related: Courthouse steps protest leads Sagmoen bail hearing in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching
Next story
Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

Just Posted

Video: Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Enderby fire crew battles house blaze

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

Drivers stopped for speeding, racing a train, driving while impaired

RCMP experience a busy month for driving issues in the North Shuswap

Youth seeks help taking hockey dreams to next level

Salmon Arm’s Jacob Tudan fundraising to fill spot on major junior team in Philadelphia

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Recipient applications open for North Okanagan Fuel Good Day

Armstrong Regional Cooperative will be accepting donation applicants until June 30

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

Our history in pictures: May Day Parade mystery pilot

Our history in pictures – Do you know who this young pilot… Continue reading

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Flooding and mould close section of Vernon courthouse

The Sheriff’s office, courtrooms 101 and 201, a conference room and a waiting area remain closed and are closed off to the public.

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

Most Read