Flooding delays traffic on Highway 97A near Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating in Two Mile

Flooding has reduced traffic flow along Highway 97A south of Sicamous.

DriveBC reported flooding on the highway in Two Mile between Graham and Mervyn roads. Traffic has been reduced to single lane, alternating, and delays are expected.

