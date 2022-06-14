Mill Creek is about two feet under the bridge at Buckland Ave. (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Flooding in parts of Kelowna as Mission Creek rises

Parts of Mission Creek Greenway have been closed

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated as Mission Creek in Kelowna has spilled its banks in parts of Kelowna.

City crews told Black Press Media that there was debris stuck under the bridge at KLO and Spiers roads which caused a backup this morning. Crews had to use an excavator to remove the debris. Crews remain on scene until the water goes down due to the potential risk of it happening again.

City of Kelowna crews used excavator to clear debris from the bridge at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

There are reports of flooding on Casorso and Lakeshore roads. Mill Creek at Buckland Avenue appears to be about two feet below the bridge there.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has also closed KLO Creek Regional Park and parts of the Mission Creek Greenway due to rising water levels and increased flows.

“Until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer. “The Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road south entrance at the Peck Road parking area upstream to the Field Road entrance. The underpasses at the Truswell/Lakeshore, Gordon Drive, and Casorso Road bridges are all closed.”

Pedestrians and cyclists on the Greenway are asked to use caution and only cross when it is safe at the intersections at Truswell Road, Lexington Drive, and Casorso Road. Motorists are asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed.

Regional Parks staff continues to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor added Smith.

The RDCO reminds people that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children, and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake are asked to keep their wakes and speed down to help reduce shoreline soil erosion and watch for floating debris that may enter the lake during the spring runoff.

Read More: Rain, late spring thaw has large parts of B.C. watching their riverbanks

