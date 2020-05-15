In the spring of 2018, Eneas Creek and other Summerland creeks flooded. This year, while municipal crews are watching the creek levels, significant flooding is not anticipated in Summerland. (Black Press file photo)

Flooding not expected at Summerland creeks

Snow pack has melted and reservoirs are now spilling

While flood warnings have been issued in and around Keremeos, flooding is not expected in Summerland this spring.

Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities for Summerland, said Summerland’s snow pack has now melted and crews are watching the water level in Eneas Creek.

Garnet Dam in Summerland is now spilling, but the rate at which the water is spilling has decreased, Johnson said.

“The flow we’ve seen in Eneas Creek is likely the peak we’re going to see,” he said.

At Okanagan Lake, the lake level is still below 342 metres. Full pool at the lake is 342.48 metres.

While the amount of snow is one factor in spring flooding, it is not the only part of the equation, Johnson said.

The rate of snow melt can also affect flooding. If temperatures suddenly warm during the spring, it is possible to have flooding from the rapidly melting snow.

“It’s been almost a perfect year for the snow melt,” Johnson said.

In recent years, Summerland has experienced flooding in creeks during the spring melt.

Johnson added that if heavy rain were to occur now, the additional water could affect the creek levels.

He said while rain is in the forecast, the anticipated. amount is not enough to result in flooding.

