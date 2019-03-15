Firefighters removed this iguana from a Florida man’s toilet. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

Florida man finds bright green iguana in toilet, calls 911

He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in and grabbed the iguana

A Florida man called 911 after going to the bathroom and finding a bright green iguana swimming in his toilet.

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan tells the Miami Herald the man “freaked out and didn’t know what to do.”

He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in and grabbed the iguana. He took it outside and released it into the wild.

Gollan says the department “is the end-all-be-all” when it comes to unique calls.

The department tweeted pictures of the iguana, adding “can you imagine lifting the toilet lid and finding this?”

The Associated Press

