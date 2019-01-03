Steve Shepherd, a world champion kickboxer, works out Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone. Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise. (Catie Wegman/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior

This mugger chose the wrong senior to rob

A Florida mugger picked the wrong senior citizen to attack.

The Palm Beach Post reports 68-year-old Steve Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone.

Bad choice.

READ MORE: Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Shepherd is a five-time world kickboxing champ. Though retired 18 years, he’s been training to become the oldest professional fighter. He has a March bout scheduled.

Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says security video shows the attacker is about 20 and had prowled the area for hours, seeking a victim.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm senior’s lace up the gloves

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan girl found
Next story
Warrant issued for South Okanagan woman

Just Posted

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

Assessed value of most Shuswap properties increases

Single family homes in Salmon Arm go up by an average five per cent, Sicamous by 17 per cent

Heavily-armed RCMP officers surround house in Sicamous

The Kappel Street property has been cordoned off since approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Warrant issued for South Okanagan woman

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate Joanne Jack

An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes

The Golden Globes will take place this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019

Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior

This mugger chose the wrong senior to rob

Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

The self-driving robots made an appearance on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California

Crown tells jury to accept undercover confession of B.C. girl’s murder

Garry Handlen is charged with the 1978 murder of Monica Jack a 12-year-old girl from Merritt

China says it’s not ‘convenient’ to discuss charges against imprisoned Canadians

The mystery deepen surrounding the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

B.C. mom, kid recover at home after carbon monoxide poisoning in car

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

The soccer team is doing a bottle drive to finish off their fundraising to cover travel costs

Most Read