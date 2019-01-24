Flowr expands its Kelowna growing space

“We’re building our capacity as planned to ensure we can meet the growing demand for our products.”

The Flowr Corporation, a Canadian Licensed Producer of premium cannabis products, announced Thursday that it received approval from Health Canada to open additional grow rooms at its Kelowna 1 cultivation facility and expects to begin growing in a portion of the newly approved rooms immediately.

Kelowna 1 is Flowr’s initial cultivation facility that is under construction and the additional rooms will raise the total number of flower rooms Flowr is operating to 10, which is expected to more than double its current capacity and bring the facility to 50 per cent completion.

READ ALSO: CANADA SALES LICENSE ISSUED

“We’re building out our capacity as planned to ensure we can meet the growing demand for our products from our provincial partners and under our new medical cannabis supply agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart,” said Tom Flow, Co-CEO of Flowr, in a press release. “The shortage of premium adult-use cannabis we predicted has become a reality since last October and ramping up our facilities will provide much-needed, high-quality product to the market.”

The company expects to have the facility complete with a total of 20 grow rooms prior to the end of the third quarter of this year. When complete, Flowr expects the approximately 85,000 square foot facility to produce at a capacity of approximately 10,000 kilograms of premium cannabis flower on an annualized basis.

Flowr’s cultivation facilities are being constructed to Good Manufacturing Practice standards. They employ proprietary designs and systems to create a highly controlled growing environment that the Company expects will enable it to produce a large portion of its premium cannabis without requiring irradiation to meet Health Canada standards. The Company’s cultivation team follows exacting protocols throughout the growing process then carefully harvests, hand trims and craft cures its products, seeking to deliver a premium experience for consumers.

