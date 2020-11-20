Flynn will remain chair of Columbia Shuswap Regional District board

Following a year of unique and unprecedented challenges, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted to stay the course with its leadership.
Board chair Kevin Flynn’s nomination for a second term was acclaimed at the regional district’s Nov. 19 board meeting. Flynn, who also serves as a Salmon Arm city councillor, expressed his enthusiasm for the role.
“I’m very glad to have another chance to continue as chair, and I appreciate the nomination and support of the board. I look forward to what will certainly be another interesting and challenging year ahead,” Flynn said.
Electoral Area E director and former board chair Rhona Martin will be continuing her role as vice chair.
Caleb Moss, representing the town of Golden, was also nominated for vice chair but declined the chance to be voted into the role stating he appreciated the balance of having one municipal and one electoral area director on the board leadership.
The regional district board also voted to adopt its 2021 meeting schedule which will see board meetings proceeding on the third Thursday of each month as usual. The only exception is the December 2021 meeting which will be held on Dec. 9.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
