Fog advisory issued for much of B.C. Interior

Environment Canada warns of visibility conditions reduced to near zero

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior.

From Saturday, Jan. 14 until Sunday, Jan. 15, conditions on highways in the interior can suddenly and significantly worsen, with warnings of near-zero visibility due to fog.

In the southern interior, conditions will be better by Sunday morning, and drivers should expect conditions to improve later in the afternoon for central and northern interior regions.

Affected areas are 100 Mile, Peace River (north and south), Bulkley Valley, Cariboo (north and south, including Quesnel and Williams Lake), Central Okanagan including Kelowna, Chilcotin, Fraser Canyon (north and south including Lillooet and Lytton), Lakes District, McGregor, Nicola, North Okanagan including Vernon, Prince George, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, Stuart-Nechako, and Williston.

Environment Canada notes that travel is expected to be dangerous, and reminds drivers experiencing low visibility to turn on headlights and maintain a safe following distance.

