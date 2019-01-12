Fog delays flights at Kelowna’s airport

Check the airport’s website for updates

Fog is causing delays at Kelowna’s airport.

The airport sent out a Tweet this morning, at 7:30 a.m. saying “flights at YLW are currently being impacted by fog and poor visibility. Please check and monitor the status of your flight on your airline’s website or at http://ylw.kelowna.ca as conditions may change.”

For updates visit the airport’s website.

