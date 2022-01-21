Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the southern Interior Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the southern Interior Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Foggy night ahead in Shuswap, Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for most of the southern Interior Friday

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for most of the southern Interior Friday, Jan. 21.

The advisory covers the Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Boundary, Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay, Elk Valley and West Columbia regions.

The weather agency says reduced visibility is to be expected.

Areas of fog and low clouds will develop tonight as a ridge of high pressure builds in from offshore. Patchy fog and low cloud will temporarily lift around noon on Saturday and then return Saturday evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero, the agency warns.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

