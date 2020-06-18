Food box co-op in Salmon Arm offers variety of vegetables, fruit at lower cost

Jim Beckner and Steve Corrie were among about 15 volunteers helping fill up the Good Food boxes in the basement of the Catholic Church in Salmon Arm on Thursday, June 18. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

The Good Food Box fruit and vegetable co-op is up and running in Salmon Arm; volunteers were busy packing the 224 boxes that were ordered for pickup on June 18.

The monthly box of fresh fruits and vegetables costs $15. By buying in bulk, organizers are able to reduce the price for what would be about $25 worth of fruits and vegetables at a grocery store. People order and pay for the boxes on the second Thursday of the month and then pick up the boxes the following week at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salmon Arm.

Organizer Joyce Henderson said the Good Food Box is a provincial program that varies in its exact organization in different communities. The common goal is to make fruits and vegetables more affordable for people on a limited income, but Henderson said the box is available to anyone.



