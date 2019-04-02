Food stolen in cabin break and enter near Sicamous

Nothing but the food in the cupboards and freezer of the unoccupied cabin was taken

An unoccupied seasonal cabin on Bernie Road west of Sicamous was broken into and food was stolen. The Sicamous RCMP got a call on March 27 reporting the break and enter.

Only food which had been stored in the kitchen cupboards and the freezer over the winter was taken. Officers checked other seasonal residences in the area and did not find any of them which had been entered. The property owner told police the break-in took place sometime over the last two weeks.

