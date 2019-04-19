FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

Brodo Kitchen features homemade comfort food and a spin on Gnocchi, transformed into poutine

Brodo Kitchen in Penticton features comfort food, Chef Liam McNulty shows how to make Brodo’s specialty poutine.

The kitchen is known for its unique twists on food and always offering daily specialty dishes.

“We are going to make our poutine, which is made with ricotta cheese and formed like Gnocchi,” said chef Liam McNulty.

Here’s how to make it:

