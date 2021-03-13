A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar

Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

Ford Motor Co. has issued two safety recalls involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America, including nearly 275,000 in Canada, mainly over airbag problems.

One recall involves Takata driver-side front airbags for 2006-12 Ford Fusion, 2007-10 Ford Edge, 2007-11 Ford Ranger, 2006-11 Mercury Milan, 2006-12 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ and 2007-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles.

The airbags contain a calcium sulphate absorbing propellant that may degrade after long exposure to high humidity and temperatures and could cause a rupture during deployment.

While the condition could result in injury or death, Ford says it is not aware of any ruptures.

Ford says these airbags contain moisture-absorbing desiccant and perform differently than previously recalled Takata parts.

The automaker says it doesn’t believe the recall is warranted but the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration in January denied Ford’s 2017 petition.

The second recall involves 19 tires from Continental Tire of America that may be cured beyond specification. Affected tires can experience sudden air loss or tread loss from a break in the side wall.

The recall affects 15,769 vehicles in the U.S., 3,082 in Canada and 138 in Mexico, including select 2018-20 Ford F-250 and F-350, 2018 F-150 and 2019 Ford Escape vehicles.

