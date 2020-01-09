A rescue worker searches the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has spoken to his Iranian counterpart about Wednesday’s deadly plane crash in Tehran, but there is no word on whether Canadian officials will be allowed to participate in the ensuing investigation.

A summary of the phone call released this morning by Global Affairs Canada says Champagne stressed to Mohammad Javad Zarif the need for Canadian officials to be allowed into Iran to provide consular services, help with identification of the deceased and to take part in the investigation.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012, when it labelled the country a state sponsor of terrorism.

Champagne also told Zarif that Canada and Canadians have many questions about the crash, which killed 138 people who were en route to Canada, and condemned Iran’s missile attacks against military bases in Iraq.

Canadian soldiers were present in one of those bases.

Yet the summary did not provide any details about Zarif’s reaction to Champagne’s demands and Champagne’s office declined to provide any further information.

READ MORE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

READ MORE: Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm
Next story
Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

Just Posted

Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

Recital a showcase for talented Salmon Arm Secondary dance students

Grade 11/12 students choreograph own numbers for Jan. 16/17 performances

Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Neighbour reports hearing loud bang followed by multiple gunshots in Sunnybrae

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Three men in custody, charges include break and enter, robbery, firearms offences

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

PET OF THE WEEK: Forest wants a new family

Young cat is living at Critteraid in Summerland

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

SilverStar fundraiser for Australia bushfire efforts a huge success

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

After being up for adoption for less than a week, all of the rescued husky puppies now have homes

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Young North Okanagan photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

Most Read