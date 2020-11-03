Forest fuel management work underway near Sicamous

Sicamous residents who see smoke rising from the Owlhead in the coming weeks shouldn’t be alarmed — the source is not a forest fire but work on protecting the community from future blazes.

Beginning on Nov. 2, fuel management work will be going on along the Owlhead Forest Service road southeast of Sicamous. According to a notice from the Sicamous Fire Department, part of the fuel management work includes burning piles of wood waste which may be visible from town.

This stage of the work is expected to continue into mid-December.

Funds for the project came from a $150,000 grant which the District of Sicamous received in the spring. The community resiliency grant aimed to both reduce forest fuel in key areas of Crown land within the district boundary, and also to provide education and assistance for homeowners looking to manage fuel on their own properties.



