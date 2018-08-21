Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, B.C. Premier John Horgan and Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee speak to reporters in Prince George, Aug. 21, 2018. (Facebook)

Forest fuel work needed to slow wildfires, B.C. premier says

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joins John Horgan for tour

The second straight season of severe wildfire conditions is a call to action for renewed efforts to deal with accumulated forest fuels around communities, Premier John Horgan says.

Horgan spoke in Prince George Tuesday with federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan after a tour of northern B.C. fire zones. They emerged from a meeting with Terry Teegee, B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, and Grand Chief Ed John of the First Nations Summit, whose community near Prince George has been evacuated for some time.

“Over the decades, I don’t want to blame anyone, but we have not been cleaning our forests,” Horgan said as he described the severe smoke and fire conditions B.C. is battling for a second summer. “There is too much fuel being left behind, and we need to address that.”

RELATED: B.C. wildfire review recommends land management changes

Horgan thanked Sajjan for the quick response of the Canadian Forces to B.C.’s call for assistance, after 200 troops and equipment were dispatched to a base in the Okanagan last week. Sajjan said armed forces have been increasingly called upon to assist with flooding and fires, and need to be ready for further effects of climate change.

“We’re all here today, Indigenous communities, federal, provincial, municipal representatives, to demonstrate the importance of us all working together in what is the second year in a row, a tragic wildfire season that’s had a profound effect on our economy, on wildlife and most importantly on public safety,” Horgan said.

“We are not out the woods yet. We don’t see rain in the foreseeable future.”

Previous story
Liberals unveil poverty plan with lofty goals, but no new spending
Next story
New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Just Posted

City to provide free transit for refugee family

Salmon Arm council approves up to $1,200 in bus passes to end of 2018

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Your Shuswap with Loren Bernardin

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake houseboat

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed the Salmon Arm

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Forest fuel work needed to slow wildfires, B.C. premier says

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joins John Horgan for tour

Most Read