A large crowd gathers on the lawn of the B.C. legislature on Feb. 18 for a rally in support of the forestry industry. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Rally delivers petition in favour of ‘working forests’

Forest industry supporters and a large convoy of logging trucks from Campbell River are in Victoria for a rally at the B.C. legislature Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstration, organized by the B.C. Forestry Alliance, is to deliver a petition in favour of a “working forest” designation and to raise awareness about the importance of forestry in B.C.

This is the third time logging trucks have gathered for a rally in six months and it takes place while politicians prepare for the provincial budget.

READ ALSO: Two causes to be heard on legislature lawn during B.C. budget unveiling

Last September, the B.C. Forestry Alliance rolled more than 100 logging trucks into downtown Vancouver while Premier John Horgan was at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

Last week, the Western Forest Products and United Steelworkers eight-month strike concluded, but the rally is not connected to the strike.

More than 200 forestry workers are on hand as Finance Minister Carole James is to deliver her third full budget, with a three-year revenue forecast for Crown timber, natural gas and other natural resources.

READ ALSO: Forestry convoy headed down Vancouver Island to legislature lawn

– With files from Alistair Taylor and Kendra Crighton

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A large crowd gathers on the lawn of the B.C. legislature on Feb. 18 for a rally in support of the forestry industry. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A large crowd gathers on the lawn of the B.C. legislature on Feb. 18 for a rally in support of the forestry industry. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A large crowd gathers on the lawn of the B.C. legislature on Feb. 18 for a rally in support of the forestry industry. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff

Previous story
Ten poisoned eagles rushed to veterinary hospital in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Axe throwing, road hockey among Salmon Arm food drive festivities

Fill the Pantry event wraps up on Monday, Feb. 17 with day of activities. 600lbs of food collected.

Shuswap artists come into focus for upcoming exhibit

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents 20/20, an open community exhibition

RCMP report woman arrested after ramming police cruiser

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

Salvation Army’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Salmon Arm welcomes you

Make community connections while taking a walk and contributing to $35,000 goal

Letter: South Shuswap incorporation a foregone conclusion?

Writer overwhelmed with information at committee meeting

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Rally delivers petition in favour of ‘working forests’

Ten poisoned eagles rushed to veterinary hospital in Nanaimo

Eagles stricken after eating flesh of euthanized animal at Nanaimo Regional Landfill

Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades a critical moment for country

First Nations leaders suggest it may be time to peacefully end the blockades

Osoyoos Indian Band seeks support for casino

The 6000 to 7500 square foot casino would be located on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

B.C. budtenders become first private cannabis workers to unionize in Canada

Two of seven Clarity Cannabis storefronts vote to join UFCW 1518 union

Kids exposed to household cleaners as newborns more likely to get asthma: B.C. study

Air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners were the worst culprits

Alleged drunk driver has licence suspended following Kelowna bridge crash

The 31-year-old Calgary man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Kelowna RCMP seize illicit drugs from Lower Mission home

Four individuals were taken into police custody but were released pending further investigation

Most Read