Forestry crews on scene of wildfire near Lake Country

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze at Dee Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze near King Edward Lake, southwest of Coldstream.

Crews are in the area east of Kalamalka Lake actioning the approximately three hectare blaze, which is just a few kilometres from Dee Lake. No cause has yet been determined.

In total, 26 firefighters and two helicopers are on scene.

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Monday, about the same time two other wildfires ignited in the South Okanagan, one near Osoyoos Lake and the other near Allison Lake.

The fire danger rating for the region reached extreme Monday morning as a heat warning was issued for the Interior of the province brining temperatures of more than 30 C.

