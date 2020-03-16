‘Formal announcement’ on school openings or closures expected Tuesday

Students have just begun two weeks of spring break

The province says it is still considering whether schools in B.C. will remain open once spring break ends in two weeks.

But a “formal announcement” on schools is expected to take place tomorrow. A press conference about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 is ongoing on Monday morning.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have both closed schools and daycares.

About daycares, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s health official, said: “We are in discussions whether we have to take precautions.”

There are concerns about whether the closure of daycares and schools could impact the ability of health care professionals to work.

RELATED: BREAKING: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, 30 new cases

Watch for more

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Trans-Canada highway reopens after collision west of Chase
Next story
B.C. to shut down all casinos to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

UPDATED: Missing Salmon Arm man last seen in Vernon found safe

RCMP had been asking the public for help in trying to locate Grayam Parent, 21

Update: Trans-Canada highway reopens after collision west of Chase

The highway had been closed following an early-morning collision.

In Photos: Classic sleds race in Malakwa

There was still enough snow on the ground for sledders young and old to have some fun races.

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

WATCH: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply amid COVID-19

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

43 students and staff returned home from Paris on Sunday

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights overseas

Panic shoppers clearing North Okanagan grocery shelves

Non-perishables, eggs, chicken, beef, past and rice added to the list of sold out items

Most Read