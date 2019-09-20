Grand Forks Aquatic Centre - Credit BoundaryBC.com

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

A former lifeguard in Grand Forks was sentenced earlier this month to house arrest for possession of child pornography.

Cees Vanderniet, 59, was initially charged with one count of possession and one count of importing/distributing child porn last March, but was only convicted of the former.

He has not worked at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre since he was charged.

At the time, an official at his employer, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, said an internal investigation had revealed no evidence of such crimes occurring at the pool.

He had passed a mandatory criminal record check when he was hired in 2004, the official added, though the district still reviewed its vetting policies.

On Sept. 9, a judge sentenced Vanderniet to six months’ house arrest and two years’ probation.

He’d also been a lifeguard at the Greenwood Municipal Pool in 2015.

