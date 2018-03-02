Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold has been charged with sexual assault. (Black Press file image)

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

RCMP in Burns Lake have charged that town’s former mayor with sexual assault, and police believe there could be more victims.

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences, according to a news release from the North District RCMP. The allegations are said to have occurred in 2016.

Strimbold was elected mayor of Burns Lake in 2011 at the age of 21, making him the youngest mayor to ever be elected in British Columbia. He held the position until resigning from office in 2016, and up until Friday was also a member of the BC Liberal Party.

In a very brief statement, the Party says they became aware of the matter this afternoon via social media and that Strimbold has now resigned as Membership Chair and as a member of the party.

The RCMP is seeking assistance from the public and anyone with more information, or has been a victim of a crime involving Strimbold is asked to call the Burns Lake RCMP non-emergency number at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters
Next story
Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

Just Posted

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

Salmon Arm families provide home away from home for young hockey hopefuls

Billet families of the Shuswap offer much needed support for the Silverbacks

Salmon Arm facing $1 million-plus bill for railway crossing upgrades

Ross Street underpass project would eliminate need for improvements at Marine Park and Narcisse

Organ donors desperately needed

Okanagan numbers pale in comparison to provincial average

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place and where this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

The stray dog was picked up in Revelstoke and dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital earlier this week

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

Most Read