Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017. (Contributed)

Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

Canada’s 17th Chief Justice is making a stop in Kelowna.

On May 25, the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin will provide her thoughts on the issues of diversity that she experienced at the courts and currently face Canadians, at Trinity Baptist Church.

McLachlin was the first woman to be appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and held the position longer than anybody else, with a tenure spanning 17 years from 2000 to 2017.

Over that time, McLachlin had input on various social issues including Indigenous rights, same-sex marriage, medically assisted dying, among several others.

The event is hosted by the Central Okanagan Refugee Committee and all proceeds from the evening will support refugee sponsorship to the Okanagan, including families from East Africa, Yemen, and Syria.

Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna signs UNHCR statement of solidarity with refugees

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After two years Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance remains a mystery
Next story
South Okanagan woman reflects on prestigious win at Westminster dog show

Just Posted

Column: Igloo construction catches on at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between B.C. and Central Alberta?

Building another highway through the mountains would shave 95 km from Kamloops to Red Deer

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Judge in Salmon Arm Provincial Court asks inmate for verdict on prison food

Prisoner provides judgment on meals, judge cautioned about 7-Eleven remarks

Landslide stops repair crew from reaching internet service tower near Salmon Arm

MyBC Datacom users in Tappen, Sunnybrae, White Lake and parts of the Salmon Valley may be affected

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Okanagan business throws bone to B.C. Alzheimer Society

T-Bone’s Fresh Meal Markets raised $11,000 for the society in December 2019

Column: Want to know what fish are biting on?

Great outdoors by James Murray

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Johnny Cash takes centre stage in Okanagan

Outlaw Country to revive classics of the Man in Black in March

Former Canadian Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin to visit Kelowna

Beverley McLachlin served as the 17th Chief Justice of Canada from 2000 to 2017

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Most Read