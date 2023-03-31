Erin O’Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Former Conservative leader O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Erin O’Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Former Conservative leader O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring

Statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring.

The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.

That followed months of tensions over O’Toole’s management of caucus and attempts to moderate the party’s image.

Those efforts led to concerns that he flip-flopped on key policy positions, including on carbon pricing and gun control.

O’Toole has kept a low profile on Parliament Hill since his ousting and in a statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session.

He says he remains “a proud Conservative” and had “the unique privilege to lead our party amid a challenging time for our country.”

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Conservative Party of CanadaFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police say six bodies found in river near Akwesasne, Que., by United States border
Next story
‘Heavy, late-season snowfall’: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued special weather statement

Just Posted

Dust flies as vehicles head up the freshly reopened 10th Avenue SE, also known as Shoemaker Hill, on the morning of Friday, March 31, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm’s ‘Shoemaker Hill’ reopens to traffic later than usual

The beauty and peace of Salmon Arm fills Sean Sands, 82, with gratitude for living in the town. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
From disillusioned to grateful: Senior resident shares view of Salmon Arm

Bilbo Baggins, Mary and Chuck, the horses at The Light Embrace’s Earth Medicine School equine assisted therapy program. (The Light Embrace photo)
New Salmon Arm healing centre offers equine therapy, spiritual practices

Salmon Arm’s Daybreak Rotary Club would like to contribute funds and more to the city to help install lighting along walkways around McGuire Lake so they can be used more. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rotary club in Salmon Arm gets behind plan to light walkways at McGuire Lake

Pop-up banner image