Sk’atsin Silvatech Ventures’ Ty Moynahan and Riley Conner remove narrow logs from an area of Little Mountain Park as part of the City of Salmon Arm’s wildfire fuel management efforts under its Community Wildfire Protection Plan in January 2022. (File photo)

Sk’atsin Silvatech Ventures’ Ty Moynahan and Riley Conner remove narrow logs from an area of Little Mountain Park as part of the City of Salmon Arm’s wildfire fuel management efforts under its Community Wildfire Protection Plan in January 2022. (File photo)

Former councillor urges fire guard ‘headband’ be cut around Salmon Arm

Chad Eliason could provide safety, jobs and trails

A former municipal councillor is urging the city to pursue creating a fire guard “headband” around Salmon Arm.

In a letter to the city, Chad Eliason encourages working with the province and local forest companies to plan and log a fire break around the community. He noted communities need fire breaks and FireSmart programs cost money.

“This would mean expanding their licences into areas that they would not have been able to log previously,” wrote Eliason. “I envision a headband-like ring around the city.

“While not acceptable in the past as it was not aesthetically pleasing, it could make a big difference.”

Eliason said the initiative would result in jobs, increased safety and trails.

“That’s a HAT TRICK from a headband.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn saw merit to Eliason’s suggestion, though jokingly said he didn’t wish to give the former councillor credit, as it’s something he’s “been talking about forever.”

“In light of our continued issues with wildfire and in light of the costs of FireSmarting, I really do think there needs to be a further discussion on this issue,” said Flynn, noting complaints were raised when the city had work done to FireSmart Little Mountain.

Read more: Increased fire activity expected in North Shuswap wildfire

Read more: More than 130 properties lost to Bush Creek East wildfire in Columbia Shuswap

“I think there’s a huge opportunity here to perhaps provide a ring around the town – he calls it a headband – but bottom line is the AAC (annual allowable cut) has been cut – this could be a win-win where mills can get fibre that is on Crown land, and that could protect our community.”

Flynn agreed it would be worth working “creatively with the minister of forests with other levels of government to discuss this.”

Coun. Tim Lavery suggested that in the fall, the city provide a community update on what has happened and what is to come with Salmon Arm’s two-year wildfire protection plan. He also noted past plans by BC Timber sales to cut a swath of timber along Mount Ida, and suggested the city get an update.

Flynn also discussed use of backburns to eliminate fuels.

“Being the chair of the regional district (CSRD) and having gone through this the last two weeks, one of the most controversial pieces… is backburns to eliminate fuel,” said Flynn. “Backburns take fuel away so that very active wildfires can’t keep moving forward towards communities. Backburns have been used forever in fighting fires… I know people can’t stand the look of trees gone, but in my mind we have to start thinking more creatively and supporting an industry that’s been the backbone of our province while also protecting communities from unprecedented wildfires.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armbcwildfire

Previous story
More fire crews descend on West Kelowna blaze as wind increases
Next story
Forest playground gone for students going back to school in West Kelowna

Just Posted

WildSafe BC is reminding residents in the Shuswap not to leave garbage out until the morning of collection to deter bears. (WildSafe BC image)
WildSafe BC Columbia Shuswap branch shares bear aware tips

The Comox Valley Community Foundation photo.
Experts weigh in on dementia support amid Okanagan wildfire crisis

The map shows a new evacuation order affecting 14 addresses in Sorrento, issued Aug. 30, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)
Evacuation order issued for Sorrento properties, firefighters spend night battling blaze

A BC Hydro crew works on a power pole at 6850 40 St. NW in Salmon Arm after reports the pole was on fire. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fire crews respond to reported hydro pole fire near Salmon Arm