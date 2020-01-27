Dale Habib was in Kelowna court on Monday facing six gun charges. Image: Facebook

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

A former associate of a disbanded Kelowna Hells Angels chapter and brother of the Liquid Zoo nightclub owner is back in court on six firearms charges and one drug charge.

Dale Habib, who was previously linked to the Kingpin Crew, appeared in-person in Kelowna court on Monday. His lawyer, Kim Ross, appeared by telephone from Alberta.

The matter was adjourned to Feb. 18 due to health concerns that rendered Habib unable to get to Alberta to consult his counsel.

The alleged offence occurred on Aug. 8, 2018 but details leading to the charges were not revealed during Monday’s proceedings.

READ MORE: Liquid Zoo operator pleads guilty to common assault

READ MORE: Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

In July 2017, Habib pleaded guilty to common assault for a Jan. 15, 2016 run-in that his lawyer described as almost inconsequential.

“It’s a jab, it’s a poke, it’s almost like a slap,” said Ross of his view of video footage of Habib’s late-night interaction with a Matthew Oddy.

“He was doing it to say ‘hey, don’t do this.’”

Oddy made a complaint against Habib and a Liquid Zoo bouncer.

He said he’d been pushed against a wall by his throat and punched in the face by Liquid Zoo staff.

Police who viewed the footage later didn’t think that there was cause to go forward with a charge of assault, given that it looked as though Oddy had inserted himself into a situation that wasn’t ideal.

Crown counsel pushed ahead regardless.

Habib pleaded not guilty to assault, guilty to the lesser charge of common assault and BC provincial court judge Cathie Heinrichs gave him a conditional discharge with a one-year probation.

